Retired BBC producer convicted of possessing child abuse images
- Published
A retired BBC producer has been convicted of possessing indecent images of children.
Victor Melleney was accused of storing 832 indecent photographs and videos of minors on an assortment of devices.
The 76-year-old was cleared of making indecent photographs of hundreds of children, but found guilty of an alternative charge of possession.
Melleney, who worked on shows including Question Time and Panorama, was bailed and will be sentenced next month.
Kingston Crown Court heard how investigators discovered a number of Category A images - the most serious - which included pictures of children believed to be as young as four being abused.
But Melleney told the jury he had "absolutely" no sexual interest in "horrible" indecent images of children.
He claimed to have downloaded "an awful lot" of pornographic material since he became "lonely" after taking on the role of primary caregiver for his two children in the late 1990s.
The court heard that Melleney had come to the attention of the National Crime Agency (NCA) when it received information that two internet protocol (IP) addresses linked to him had received indecent images of children on various dates in 2018.
When officers carried out searches at the two addresses, in Holland Park and Kensington, both in west London, they recovered hard drives containing indecent images, the jury was told.
Melleney was also accused of possession of an extreme pornographic image and possession of a prohibited image but was cleared of both charges.
He will be sentenced on 14 January at the same court.