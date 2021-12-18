Tube strike: Five lines hit by second 24-hour driver strike
London Underground drivers from five Tube lines have begun a second 24-hour strike in a dispute over driver rotas.
RMT Union members on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines walked out at 04:30 GMT.
The action follows the fourth eight-hour walkout on the Central and Victoria lines, which started at 20:30 on Friday.
Transport for London (TfL) has warned travellers there could be little or no service in some places.
A series of strikes have been held during recent weeks due to a dispute over Night Tube working rosters.
On 26 November, a 24-hour walkout caused disruption to six lines throughout the day.
Further industrial action affected Night Tube services on 3 and 10 December, in addition to Friday's strike.
Talks between TfL bosses and union representatives were held this week, but again failed.
The RMT said new rosters for the Night Tube were being imposed on drivers to reduce costs.
General secretary Mick Lynch said the union had offered a "cost-neutral alternative" to the proposals, but it had been "refused point blank".
London Underground's Nick Dent said the action was "unnecessary" and would reduce services at a time when coronavirus cases were rising.
"It will not serve any purpose other than to disrupt Londoners and visitors to the city as they enjoy the festivities at this special time of year," he added.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged the RMT to continue negotiations to stop "widespread disruption for millions of Londoners".