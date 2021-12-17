Sutton house fire: Woman arrested after four boys die in house blaze
- Published
A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after two sets of young twins were killed in a house fire in south London.
The children, all boys aged three and four, were given CPR by firefighters called to Collingwood Road in Sutton.
All of the boys had been left home alone and were taken to two separate hospitals where they later died, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
The cause of Thursday evening's fire is under investigation.
LFB's deputy commissioner Richard Mills said the first firefighters arrived in under three minutes after being called before 19:00 GMT.
"On arrival there were four children in the house," Mr Mills said.
"Entering a building and rescuing life is always a very difficult place to be.
"The age of the children, the fact they are so young, will have a profound impact on them [the firefighters].
"The cause of the fire is currently unknown and we have fire investigation teams on scene at present along with the Metropolitan Police to determine the cause of the fire."