Petra Srncova: Hospital worker who went missing was not murdered
- Published
A missing NHS worker whose body was found in a park was not murdered, the Met has said.
Petra Srncova, 32, was reported missing by a colleague at Evelina London Children's Hospital on 3 December, five days after the last sighting of her.
Police confirmed her body was discovered in Brunswick Park in Camberwell, south London, on Sunday.
The Met said it was continuing to work with the government in Ms Srncova's native Czech Republic.
The death has been deemed "non-suspicious" and a file is being prepared for the coroner, the Met said.
Ms Srncova's disappearance had prompted appeals for information that were supported by Labour MP Harriet Harman.
The senior nursing assistant was last seen at about 20:20 GMT on 28 November in the Camberwell area after taking two buses to get home after work.
She was reported missing by a colleague on 3 December.
On Sunday Czech foreign minister Jakub Kulhanek said the Met had informed the Czech Embassy the body found in Brunswick Park was Ms Srncova's.
A man who was arrested last week has been released on bail pending further inquiries.