London Underground: Fourth Night Tube drivers strike to go ahead
- Published
More strike action by Tube drivers will take place after talks failed to resolve a row over the Night Tube.
RMT Union members will stage an eight-hour walkout on the Central and Victoria lines from 20:30 GMT.
This will be followed by a 24-hour strike on Saturday on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines.
Transport for London (TfL) warned travellers there could be little or no service in some places.
It is the fourth strike in recent weeks due to disputes over Night Tube working rosters.
On 26 November, a 24-hour walkout caused disruption to six lines throughout the day.
A second round of industrial action took place on the weekends of 3 and 10 December.
Talks were held between TfL bosses and union representatives this week, but the sides remain deadlocked.
The RMT said new rosters for the Night Tube were being imposed on drivers.
General secretary Mick Lynch said his members remained "angry and disappointed" and expressed fears over job cuts.
London Underground's Nick Dent said the new rosters meant Tube drivers would have to work up to four nightshift weekends each year.
He added: "We have also guaranteed that there will be no job losses.
"We urge the RMT to call off this unnecessary strike action, which will reduce the level of service we can run at a time when coronavirus cases are rising.
"It will not serve any purpose other than to disrupt Londoners and visitors to the city as they enjoy the festivities at this special time of year."