Conservative Christmas party: Police to speak to two people
- Published
Two people who attended a Christmas party at Conservative headquarters last year are to face questions from police.
The gathering, held when London was under Tier 2 restrictions, was organised by members of mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey's team.
Scotland Yard said officers would contact two people who were present in relation to alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations at the event.
The force said it was not investigating claims of parties at Downing Street.
In a statement, the Met said detectives had considered a "significant amount of material" received in response to reports about Number 10.
None provided evidence of a breach of regulations, it said, "but restated allegations made in the media".
The force said it remained in contact with the Cabinet Office, which has launched its own investigation into reports of parties in government buildings.
"If any evidence emerges of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration," it added.
The force did not say whether information passed on by the Cabinet Office had led it to seek out the two attendees of the party at Conservative HQ.
Neither person's identity has been revealed.
Mr Bailey quit as chair of a police and crime committee on Tuesday after the Daily Mirror published a photo taken at the 14 December 2020 event.
Restrictions in London at the time banned household mixing.
Greater London Authority Conservatives previously said Mr Bailey chose to step down to prevent the "unauthorised social gathering" distracting from his wider committee work.