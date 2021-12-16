London congestion charge operating hours to be reduced
- Published
The hours when London's congestion charge zone is operational are to be reduced, it has been announced.
There will be no charge after 18:00 GMT on a weekday, while on weekends the zone will operate between 12:00 and 18:00, Transport for London (TfL) said.
There is currently a £15 charge for vehicles which enter the congestion charge zone between 07:00 and 22:00 on every day of the week.
The changes will come into force from 12 February 2022.
When the new operational hours are introduced, vehicles will be charged for entering the zone between 07:00 and 18:00 on weekdays.
The reduced weekday hours mark a return to how they were before the pandemic, after they were extended due to the conditions of the bailout deal between TfL and the government.
At weekends and on bank holidays the congestion charge will now apply from 12:00 to 18:00 to reflect the busiest times, TfL said.
Nevertheless, the cost is to remain at £15, despite the increase from £11.50 being originally introduced as a temporary measure during the pandemic.
The charge will be suspended between Christmas Day and the first working day of January.
TfL said the changes had been made to balance cutting congestion in the capital with supporting the city's culture, hospitality and night-time economy.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The government insisted on proposals to widen the level and scope of the congestion charge last year as a condition of TfL's emergency funding agreement - which was only needed because of the pandemic and the collapse in fares revenue.
"These new changes strike a balance between reducing traffic and congestion and supporting London's economy and residents, and helping ensure our recovery is a green and sustainable one."
Advocacy group Campaign for Better Transport said it was pleased the £15 charge had been kept as part of an effort to reduce traffic and improve air quality.
Other changes coming into force on 20 December include reopening the 90% residents' discount for new applicants, and an extension for making a delayed payment up to three days after travel.
The Auto Pay and Fleet Auto discounts will also be removed, as well as the ability for residents to pay online or by app for multiple consecutive charging days.