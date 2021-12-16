Sabina Nessa: Man accepts responsibility for teacher's death
A man has accepted responsibility for killing primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.
Ms Nessa, 28, was found dead in Cator Park, Kidbrooke in south-east London on 18 September, a day after she left home to meet a friend at The Depot bar.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, pleaded not guilty to her murder.
However, the court heard he accepted responsibility for her killing.
