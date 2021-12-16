Elephant and Castle murder: Man stabbed in restaurant named by police
- Published
A restaurant manager stabbed to death in south-east London has been named by police.
London-born Ian Gualavisi, 23, was killed on Tuesday evening at a restaurant in Maldonado Walk, off Hampton Street in Elephant and Castle.
He was found with a stab injury to his back and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A post-mortem examination will take place later, the Met said.
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood said: "A dedicated team of officers is working round the clock to trace those responsible for taking Ian's life and my thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their tragic loss.
"While we remain in the early stages of the investigation, we believe Ian was attacked by two men who left the scene on a moped towards Elephant and Castle railway station.
"We are in the process of collecting CCTV from the area and speaking to people who were nearby at the time of the attack.
"I would urge anyone who hasn't spoken to us yet to contact police as soon as possible."