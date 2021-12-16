Domestic violence: Over 1,500 arrests in Met Police crackdown
- Published
More than 1,500 arrests have been made in a domestic violence crackdown that took place across London.
The 16 Days of Action from the Met Police also saw 560 charges made for offences including domestic abuse, stalking, rape and harassment.
Det Insp Kelly Allen, the force's lead on domestic violence, pledged to "rebuild trust" after Sarah Everard's murder by a serving officer.
She also stressed support was available despite pandemic-related restrictions.
The campaign took place between White Ribbon Day, an international campaign to end violence against women, on 26 November and Human Rights Day on 10 December.
Police made 1,594 arrests following the "amplification" of work tackling domestic abuse, pulling in support from other police teams including intelligence, prisons and the Predatory Offender Unit, which tracks down violent suspects on the run.
DI Allen told the BBC the number of charges was a "significant increase" that showed Met officers had been able to gain the trust of those reporting domestic abuse.
She admitted recent incidents involving serving police officers being convicted for abuse and violence, such as Wayne Couzens' murder of Sarah Everard, and the scandal around police behaviour during the investigation into the Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murders, had been "so damaging" for the force.
"Everything we're doing at the moment is about rebuilding that trust and confidence so that people will come forward," she said.
"It is very difficult to talk about your partner or your family member inflicting harm on you," she added.
"Unfortunately I have had to support colleagues and friends who are going through it.
"I understand that difficulty and, no matter who is disclosing it, there's that real sense of not wanting to talk about something so personal but knowing they need to talk about it. There is always that conflict."
The complexity of the different types of abuse has been challenging, DI Allen said, but "really powerful" new laws tackling coercive control have had a real impact, to which she attributes some of the "great successes" of the campaign.
She is also passionate about Clare's Law, a scheme which gives any member of the public the right to ask the police if their partner may pose a risk to them.
There were 62 Clare's Law applications made during the campaign, which DI Allen described as "one of the biggest safeguarding tools".
Covid restrictions would not prevent her officers from being able to support victims because the police and charities had all introduced more online support, including on WhatsApp and Zoom, since the pandemic started.
She said: "As we're building up to Christmas and with the work from home restrictions, one of the key messages is to reinforce that, no matter what the restrictions are, that if you are at risk of domestic abuse or violence that you don't have to stay at home."
For information and support on domestic abuse, contact:
- Police: 999 press 55 when prompted if you can't speak
- Refuge UK-wide 24-hour helpline: 0808 2000 247
- Welsh Women's Aid Live Fear Free 24-hour helpline: 0808 80 10 800
- Scotland National Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriages 24-hour helpline: 0800 027 1234
- Northern Ireland Domestic Abuse 24-hour helpline: 0808 802 1414
- Men's Advice Line 0808 801 0327
Online webchats and text services are also available.