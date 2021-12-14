Covid: Arrests made over suspected fake vaccine records
Three men have been arrested after NHS staff found potentially faked Covid-19 vaccination records on their systems.
Staff at two London hospital trusts raised the alarm when they noticed the suspicious entries, Action Fraud said.
The men, aged 27, 23 and 36, were all arrested on suspicion of unauthorised computer access and conspiracy to commit fraud by misrepresentation.
No NHS networks had been hacked from the outside and systems remained "robust", the Met said.
Police arrested the men at two addresses in Ilford, east London.
The 27-year-old and 23-year-old were held as eleven devices were seized by officers at a residential property.
Scotland Yard said three devices had been seized in connection with the 36-year-old's arrest, and another address was being searched.
Det Supt Helen Rance said it was "concerning that individuals may have fraudulently created false Covid-19 vaccination records during a time when levels of the virus are rising".
Each of the arrested men remains in custody.