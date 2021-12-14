Grenfell Tower survivors say criminal charges are taking too long
By Tom Symonds
Home Affairs correspondent
- Published
Survivors and bereaved people from the Grenfell Tower fire say the criminal investigation into the disaster is taking too long.
Grenfell United wants the Met Police to abandon its decision to wait until the public inquiry concludes before passing evidence to prosecutors.
Instead, the group wants prosecutors to begin deciding whether to charge companies and individuals.
"We've been patient, we've stayed dignified but we've waited too long. Today we say enough is enough. We demand charges," the campaign group said.
The police investigation into the fire is well advanced, but the Met has always said it will wait for the inquiry chairman, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, to conclude his work before making final decisions about which cases to pass to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
The inquiry will finish in the summer at the earliest, with the final report expected to take months to write.
The police will examine the findings before asking the CPS to consider any charges.
But Grenfell United said the evidence had already been "laid bare" at the public inquiry.
"Millions of documents have been uncovered, only to tell us what we already knew; the system isn't broken, it was built this way," the group said.
'No guarantee of charges'
It said the same standards enforced with "everyday criminals" should be applied to those responsible for the fire and that, legally, there was nothing stopping criminal charges being brought.
A key principle for the public inquiry has been that anyone giving evidence cannot be prosecuted on the basis of their oral evidence.
However, police have access to written submissions, emails and other documents and have carried out a series of interviews.
Previously senior Met investigators have said the scale of the Grenfell inquiry is "huge and would take time to complete" but there was "no guarantee" of charges.
Police are looking at the roles of up to 36 companies which were central to the refurbishment of the tower and have focused on the "route" by which flammable cladding and insulation came to be installed.
Possible charges range from breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act, to fraud, and individual or corporate manslaughter.
It comes as survivors and the bereaved of the Grenfell Tower fire will take part in a silent walk in memory of their loved ones on Tuesday evening.