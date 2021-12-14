Leicester Square: Hundreds evacuated after gas leak
About 200 people have been evacuated from Leicester Square because of a ruptured gas main.
Emergency services were called to the central London site at about 07:00 GMT.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed the gas leak and said gas engineers were working to repair it.
Evacuated buildings include a Premier Inn hotel. Twitter user Squaishey said they had been evacuated from the hotel in their "pyjamas bottoms & phantom killers merch".
They added: "Now gotta walk around London absolutely killing the fashion game."
evacuated hotel in my pyjamas bottoms & phantom killers merch.— Sqaishey (@Sqaishey) December 14, 2021
now gotta walk around London absolutely killing the fashion game 💅 pic.twitter.com/7dQP7QF9Rw
And John was worried the evacuation meant he would miss seeing West Side Story.
@ODEONHelp Hi there, I'm meant to be seeing West Side Story today at Leicester Square but I'm seeing on the news that the whole square is cordoned off by police due to a severe gas leak. Do you have any updates?— John 🏳️🌈♠️ (@NottingHillNerd) December 14, 2021
Firefighters set up a 50m cordon to allow Cadent Gas to repair the leak safely.
LFB station commander Clive Robinson said: "A gas main has ruptured and about 200 people have been evacuated from surrounding buildings and a hotel.
"Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the morning."
A Cadent Gas spokeswoman said the leak was found in a restaurant on Cranbourne Street at about 10:00 GMT.
She said engineers were able to repair it but safety checks and venting were now taking place.
She added: "The report first came in from a third party utility company working in the area this morning.
"The Premier Inn hotel and nearby church were evacuated as a precaution."
Four streets remain closed off - Bear Street, Cranbourn Street, Leicester Place and the corner of Leicester Square - including the Notre Dame church.
People are being advised to avoid the area.