Man stabbed to death in Elephant & Castle
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been fatally stabbed in south-east London, police have said.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Hampton Street, Elephant & Castle, at 19:46 GMT.
Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance also attended the scene to treat the victim.
The Met Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The force said it had launched an investigation and urged anyone who witnessed the attack or has information to contact police.
