BBC's Jeremy Bowen has stolen wallet returned in 'Christmas miracle'
- Published
The BBC's Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen has hailed a "Christmas miracle" after his lost wallet was returned by a rail worker.
Mr Bowen said his wallet was stolen while he travelled on London's Underground last week.
His empty wallet was posted through his letterbox on Friday. It included a note to say how it was found on tracks near Seven Sisters station in north London.
The anonymous worker also wished Mr Bowen's family a happy Christmas.
Thank you to the anonymous London Underground worker who found my stolen wallet & dropped it at my home with this unsigned note. The pickpocket took the cash, everything else is there. Christmas miracle from a very good person. Really touched by the kindness of a stranger. @TfL pic.twitter.com/YpalO2IDtK— Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) December 10, 2021
Mr Bowen told BBC London the wallet contained sentimental items, including a letter from his son.
"It was extraordinary," he said. "A real Christmas miracle that just shows there are some good people around.
"We've all had a pretty rotten couple of years with the pandemic and I'm normally a purveyor of bad news, so it was very touching to see people sharing their stories and seeing some good news around."
Mr Bowen wrote a note of thanks on Twitter, which he normally only uses for work, because he was "really touched" by the rail worker's actions.
He said: "Thank you to the anonymous London Underground worker who found my stolen wallet and dropped it at my home with this unsigned note.
"The pickpocket took the cash, everything else is there. Christmas miracle from a very good person. Really touched by the kindness of a stranger."
The handwritten note said the wallet was found on the tracks on the Victoria line.
It added: "I work for London Underground and found it while inspecting the track. Merry Xmas to you and all your family."
Mr Bowen said he had since received a text message from the worker and was able to thank the "modest Good Samaritan" personally.
Hundreds of people have since responded with their own tales of being reunited with lost property.
Years ago a partner of mine lost his wallet and chequebook on the Tube through a hole in the pocket of his overcoat. The wallet (with his business card inside) was posted to our office in Dublin and the chequebook was posted to his bank in Dublin - clearly by different people.— William Earley (@wmedub) December 10, 2021
William Earley said his partner had lost his wallet on the Tube "through a hole in the pocket of his overcoat".
He said: "The wallet (with his business card inside) was posted to our office in Dublin and the chequebook was posted to his bank in Dublin - clearly by different people."
I left mine in a London mini-cab years ago. The driver rang the number on my donor card, my Da. He posted it back to me. He was a lovely man. I chatted to him on the journey the night before about his family and that. Always pays to treat people as human beings 👍— Rev Duffer (@reverandduffer) December 10, 2021
Another person said he'd left a wallet in a London mini-cab but the driver used his donor card to trace him and post his wallet back.
He said: "He was a lovely man. I chatted to him on the journey the night before about his family and that.
"Always pays to treat people as human beings."
I've found a wallet on the bus and dropped it back to the address on the drivers license the following day and handed in mobiles I've found in bars on two separate occasions and in all cases, everyone was shocked I did the right thing. Can't believe anyone wouldn't do what I did!— Leanne Oddy (@LittleOdd84) December 10, 2021
TfL has been contacted for comment.