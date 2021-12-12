Petra Srncova: Body found in search for missing hospital worker
Police investigating the disappearance of a children's hospital worker have found a body in a park.
Petra Srncova, 32, of Camberwell, has not been seen since 28 November and was last seen on a bus.
A woman's body was found in Brunswick Park, Camberwell at about 11:40 GMT, the Metropolitan Police said.
Formal identification is yet to take place but Ms Srncova's family in the Czech Republic has been informed, the force added.
Police said at this early stage the death was being treated as unexplained.
Officers remain at the scene.
