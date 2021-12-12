Kensington: Gun found after west London fatal shooting
- Published
A gun has been recovered from the scene in west London where a man was shot and killed.
Officers had been responding to reports of a man with a firearm entering a bank and bookmakers in Kensington before stopping a vehicle at about 15:20 GMT on Saturday, the Met Police said.
Eyewitnesses told the BBC they saw armed police shoot at a taxi and a man was "dragged out" and arrested.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.
No details of the victim have been released by the Met or the IOPC.
Police said a man was seen entering a bank and bookmakers in an area near Marloes Road, Kensington, at about 15:05.
He was then seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area.
The force said the vehicle was stopped by armed officers about 15 minutes later at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate, before shots were fired.
The IOPC said a non-police issue firearm had been recovered from the scene.
It said: "The man was seen to enter a car and armed police stopped the vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate.
"Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.
"The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called but, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene."