Petra Srncova: Man bailed as search for missing hospital worker continues

Petra Srncova's family in the Czech Republic have not heard from her

A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a missing children's hospital worker has been released by police, the Met has said.

Petra Srncova, of Camberwell, has not been seen since 28 November.

The 32-year-old was reported missing by a colleague from Evelina London Children's Hospital on 3 December.

Police have not yet released details about what the man was arrested on suspicion of - but confirmed he has now been bailed pending further inquiries.

The children's hospital worker who has been missing for two weeks was last seen on a bus home, police have said.

Ms Srncova's family in the Czech Republic have not heard from her, the Met said.

She is thought to have left work at 19:45 GMT and withdrew money from a cashpoint, before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle.

Harriet Harman helped rally support in the community to help find Petra Srncova

She then changed to a bus going towards Camberwell.

Police believe she was wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack.

Det Supt Claire Kelland, of the Central South Command Unit, said: "Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is."

On Saturday MP for Camberwell and Peckham Harriet Harman rallied support in Ms Srncova's local community in a bid to get people with information to come forward.

She said: "I feel we've all got a particular responsibility to try and help find her because she was away from her home country the Czech Republic, away from her family, here working in our National Health Service as a nursing assistant.

"We want to make sure that she can be found, and we're obviously hoping that she's safe."

