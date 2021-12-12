Shadwell death: Girl, 11, dies as chemicals found in east London building
- Published
An 11-year-old girl has died after "a quantity of chemicals" were discovered by firefighters in a building in east London.
The child was found unresponsive at an address on Sutton Street in Shadwell on Saturday at about 16:00 GMT, the Met Police said.
She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Police said three other people reported feeling unwell in the same building and were also taken to hospital.
Their condition is not yet known, the Met said.
London Fire Brigade carried out checks in the building and found "a quantity of chemicals".
The Met said the chemicals were believed to be used for pest control.
A spokesman added: "They will be safely removed and an investigation will be carried out to determine how they came to be in the building.
"Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authority."
Detectives are investigating but the Met said it was not being treated as a criminal investigation.
Currently the girl's death is being treated as unexplained, but her next of kin have been made aware.