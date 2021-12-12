Shadwell death: Girl, 11, dies as chemicals found in east London building
An 11-year-old girl has died after "a quantity of chemicals" were discovered by firefighters in a building in east London.
The child was found unresponsive at an address on Sutton Street in Shadwell on Saturday at about 16:00 GMT, the Met Police said.
She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Police said a number of other people reported feeling unwell in the same building.
London Fire Brigade carried out checks in the building and found "a quantity of chemicals".
Police added: "They will be safely removed and an investigation will be carried out to determine how they came to be in the building."
Detectives are investigating but the Met said it was not being treated as a criminal investigation.
