Man dies after being shot in police confrontation
A man has died after an incident involving armed police in west London.
Officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate in Kensington at about 15:20 GMT before shots were fired, Met Police said.
An eyewitness told the BBC they saw police shooting at a taxi.
The force said a man sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene. It said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.
There was "no risk to the public", it said.
Alexis, who did not want to give his surname, told the BBC he saw police with assault rifles surround a black taxi and shoot at it.
He said: "They shouted 'police'.
"And then they shot twice at the taxi.
"There were two shots in quick succession."
Police said they had been called to reports of a man with a firearm entering a bank and bookmakers in Marloes Road, Kensington, at about 15:05.
The man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area.
The force said the vehicle was stopped by armed officers about 15 minutes later, at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate, before shots were fired.
London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called to the scene, but the shot man was pronounced dead at 16:08.