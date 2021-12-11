Man dies after being shot in police confrontation
A man has died after an incident involving armed police in west London.
Officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate in Kensington around 15:20 GMT, before shots were fired, Met Police said.
The force said a man sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene after being treated by paramedics.
It tweeted "there is no risk to the public but roads are closed and are likely to remain so for some time."
