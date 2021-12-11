Stephen Port: Sadiq Khan calls for probe into Met Police
The Mayor of London has called for an inspection of the Met Police after an inquest jury concluded failings by the force contributed to the deaths of serial killer Stephen Port's final three victims.
Port, 46, is serving a whole-life term for murdering four men in Barking.
Mayor Sadiq Khan said he has asked the police inspectorate to review the standards of the Met's investigations.
The Met said they welcomed the review to evaluate the changes they have made.
Mr Khan has written to Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to ask them to conduct the inspection and to ensure there is a clear plan of action.
HMICFRS independently assesses the effectiveness and efficiency of police forces - in the public interest.
The deaths were not regarded suspicious until weeks after the fourth murder.
Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor were all killed by Port in the London borough over 16 months.
The Met failed to carry out basic checks, send evidence to be forensically examined, and exercise professional curiosity while Port was embarking on his killing spree, the inquest heard.
Port killed the four men, who were all aged in their early 20s, by giving them overdoses of the "date rape" drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) at his east London home between June 2014 and September 2015.
He was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in 2016 for the murders and a string of sex assaults.
Mr Khan said in a statement the quality of the Met Police's investigation at the time of the murders "raised a number of concerns" and had "damaged the confidence of the LGBTQ+ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, plus] community in the police".
He said: "It is vital that London's LGBTQ+ community has confidence in our police...
"These young men and their families deserved so much better and I will do everything in my power to make sure that the failings that contributed to the deaths of these innocent young men can never be repeated."
The nine-week long inquests at Barking Town Hall were told police had ignored multiple chances to uncover that Port had been responsible for the first murder - Anthony Walgate, 23, in June 2014 - with the result being the later deaths were preventable.
Met Police Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said the request to HMICFRS was made on behalf of the Mayor's office and Commissioner Cressida Dick so they can have "independent assurance that changes we have made... are actually operating today".
She said in a statement: "The whole of the Met, and I know I speak for the whole of the Met, is committed to improving our investigations, our relationships and the trust that people have in us."