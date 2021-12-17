Coronavirus: TfL secure extension of government bailout
Transport for London (TfL) has secured a last-minute extension of its bailout to keep Tube and bus services running across the capital.
The government will continue the terms of the current £1.6bn package until 4 February - roughly the equivalent of £113m.
The last bailout was due to run out on 11 December but was extended by a week.
London's transport commissioner said he was "grateful" but called for longer-term government funding.
The money is the latest government bailout TfL has had to seek due to the impact of the pandemic.
The transport body's main source of income is fares - unlike many other major cities - and these have plummeted since the first lockdown.
Last month Sadiq Khan warned that an entire Tube line could have to close if TfL's funding crisis was not addressed by the government.
Andy Byford, London's transport commissioner, said he was "grateful" for the extension and that the mayor had set out a range of proposals to help support TfL's financial sustainability.
He added there was "no UK recovery from the pandemic without a London recovery" and it was "essential that discussions with government continue so that we can agree the sustained long-term government funding that is vital... if a period of 'managed decline' of London's transport network is to be avoided".
A spokesman for the Department for Transport (DfT) said £4bn in emergency funding had already been provided and also criticised the mayor for providing his proposals three weeks past the original deadline.
"Further details will need to be provided by 19 January," he said. "This ensures we can fully assess these options before beginning discussions on a new funding settlement, to include a capital settlement, with TfL."
He added: "The government remains committed to supporting London - and the transport network on which it depends - whilst also balancing fairness to national taxpayers."