Stephen Port: Met Police failings led to more deaths
- Published
Failings by the Met Police contributed to the deaths of serial killer Stephen Port's final three victims, an inquest jury has ruled.
Port, 46, is serving a whole-life term for murdering Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor in Barking over 16 months.
The four deaths were not treated as suspicious until weeks after the final murder.
Each victim died from a GHB overdose between June 2014 and September 2015.
Port administered the "date rape" drug to all four men, aged in their early 20s, at his east London home.
The inquests have heard about a long series of failures in the four investigations.
More to follow.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.