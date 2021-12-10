Stephen Port: Met Police failings led to more deaths
Failings by the Met Police contributed to the deaths of serial killer Stephen Port's final three victims, an inquest jury has ruled.
Port, 46, is serving a whole-life term for murdering Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor in Barking over 16 months.
The deaths were not regarded suspicious until weeks after the fourth murder.
The case was branded "one of the most widespread institutional failings in modern history" by the men's families.
Representing the victims, solicitor Neil Hudgell said: "Our firmly held belief is that the Metropolitan Police's actions were, in part, driven by homophobia."
Port killed the four men, who were all aged in their early 20s, by giving them overdoses of the "date rape" drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) at his east London home between June 2014 and September 2015.
He was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in 2016 for the murders and a string of sex assaults.
Coroner Sarah Munro QC said: "These inquests have, on any view, raised a number of serious concerns."
She added she would be preparing a prevention of future deaths report.
The inquests have heard about a long series of failures in the four investigations.
Barking Town Hall was told police had ignored multiple chances to uncover that Port had been responsible for the first murder - Anthony Walgate, 23, in June 2014 - with the result being that the later deaths were preventable.
The jury found that a murder team should have taken over that first inquiry.
Referring to the inquiries made by officers in Barking and Dagenham into the deaths of Gabriel Kovari, 22, and Daniel Whitworth, 21, the jury said there were "fundamental failings in these investigations from the beginning".
This meant Port was free to kill Jack Taylor, 25, a year later.
The inquest also ruled that the failings were by both officers in Barking and in the Met's homicide command.
In written conclusions, the jury acknowledged officers had faced a "heavy workload", but said there were failures which "cannot be overlooked".
Over weeks of hearings, police admitted that a series of "terrible mistakes" were made.
The Met failed to carry out basic checks, send evidence to be forensically examined, and exercise professional curiosity while Port was embarking on his killing spree, the inquest heard.
Mr Hudgell told a press conference: "We are incensed by the police's successful attempts to prevent the jury from examining whether [homophobic] prejudice played any part in the police's action."
He added that "had the police done their job properly in the first place, Gabriel, Daniel and Jack would not have been killed and other young men would not have been drugged and raped by him".