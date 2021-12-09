E-fit issued after sexual assault near Clapham Common
Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in relation to a sexual assault in London.
The woman was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted when she was walking in Englewood Road, SW12, police said.
She shouted at the man to get away and he walked off in the direction of Clapham Common.
Police said the attack happened at about 02:00 BST on 25 September and it "would have been terrifying for the woman" who continues to be supported.
Det Con Annie Henry said: "We are releasing this e-fit in the hope that someone recognises the person pictured.
"If you can assist our investigation, please don't hesitate to contact police."
