Ealing death: Mother admits killing daughter, 5, in west London
- Published
A mother has admitted killing her five-year-old daughter in west London but has denied it was murder.
Five-year-old Aliyah Thomas was found dead on 14 September at her family home in Leyborne Avenue, in Ealing.
Slovakian national Martina Madarova admitted killing Aliyah by pleading guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
The 41-year-old will next appear at the Old Bailey on 28 January.
A post-mortem examination gave Aliyah's provisional cause of death as compression of the neck.
Judge Wendy Joseph QC remanded Ms Madarova into custody ahead of her next hearing.
