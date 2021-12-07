Jacob Lennon: Mother and boyfriend in court over baby's death
- Published
A woman and her boyfriend have appeared in court over the death of her baby, who was allegedly subjected to a "sadistic series of assaults".
Jacob Lennon was taken to hospital from the family home in Putney, south-west London, after suffering a head injury.
Louise Lennon, 31, is accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, while Jake Drummond has been charged with the 15-month-old's murder.
Jacob had various other injuries, the prosecutor told the Old Bailey.
Sally O'Neill QC said the numerous injuries, including to his genitals, suggested a "concerted" series of attacks on Jacob, who died on 27 August 2019.
A special post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death was a head injury, the court heard.
Child neglect charge
Mr Drummond, 31, who is not the baby's father, appeared in court by video-link from Wandsworth prison. He is also charged with causing Jacob grievous bodily harm.
Ms Lennon, who is additionally accused of child neglect, sat in the dock at the Old Bailey for the preliminary hearing.
The defendants, who now have separate addresses in Wandsworth, spoke only to confirm their names.
Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a plea and case management hearing for 22 February.
Mr Drummond was further remanded in custody while Ms Lennon was granted continued conditional bail.