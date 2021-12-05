Hounslow bus hits woman, 81, leaving her seriously unwell
- Published
An 81-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a bus in west London.
The woman and a male pedestrian were injured on Bath Road in Hounslow, where police and ambulance crews were called at about 13:45 GMT on Friday. The man has been discharged from hospital.
Met Police detectives are asking for any witnesses to come forward and for motorists to check their dashcams.
The bus driver stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests, they said.
