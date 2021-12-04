Man jailed for sexually assaulting work experience girl
- Published
A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a girl who was on a work experience placement with his company.
Kim Lamplugh, 48, from Birchanger in Essex, was convicted of seven counts of sexual assault against the 14-year-old.
She was subjected to an escalating series of attacks at the business in Enfield.
Lamplugh was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the sex offenders register.
Det Con Annette Corry from the Met Police said Lamplugh was a "predatory offender intentionally targeting a vulnerable young girl".
She also urged anyone who might have previously been assaulted by Lamplugh to contact the police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.