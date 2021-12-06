Greenwich hotel murder: Serial abuser jailed for killing girlfriend
- Published
A "serial abuser of women" who murdered his girlfriend in a hotel room has been jailed for life.
Convicted rapist Taye Francis used a kitchen knife to stab Khloemae Loy, 23, in the neck on 5 July 2020.
Old Bailey jurors found Francis guilty of murdering Ms Loy. The attack took place inside a Holiday Inn Express hotel room in Greenwich, south-east London.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC said Francis must spend at least 23 years in prison.
Ms Loy was particularly vulnerable and Francis's long history of violence against women was a "hugely significant" factor, Judge Lucraft said.
During Francis's sentencing, the court heard the 40-year-old had a string of previous convictions.
In 2001, under his original name of Ashley Wyatt, he was convicted of abducting an ex-girlfriend on her lunch break and raping her on a train and again at a house.
He received a six-year sentence for kidnap, rape and possession of a bladed article, and was placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Jurors heard in 2013 Francis was convicted of assaulting another woman and later sending her a message saying: "I'm gonna kill you, gonna stab you in the neck and get your family."
Three years later Francis was again convicted of assaulting an ex-partner during a domestic dispute.
He had met Ms Loy at a pub close to Croydon College where she was studying in 2017, the court heard.
On 4 July last year the couple booked into the Greenwich Holiday Inn Express.
The following morning Francis called 999 and told the operator; "Quick, my girlfriend's dying - I've stabbed her in the neck."
While still on the line to the ambulance operator, Francis sent a photo to solicitors of Ms Loy lying dead on the bed with the message: "I've killed my girlfriend."
In a victim impact statement, Ms Loy's parents said: "Taye tricked her into his world.
"He tried to manipulate and control Khloemae from the outset. He took her away from her family and friends and physically and emotionally abused her.
"Taye has taken Khloemae's life but in doing so he has also ruined ours."