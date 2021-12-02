Missing Afghan refugee, 11, found in Bristol
An 11-year-old Afghan refugee who went missing in south-east London on Tuesday afternoon has been found over 100 miles away in Bristol.
The boy, who arrived in the UK last month, was last seen leaving his address in Deptford at about 16:00 GMT to play football.
The 4ft 11in (1.5m) boy with short dark hair was wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans and a Chicago Bulls hat.
Police said he was found "safe and well" in the Bristol area.
