Stephen Port: Jury to rule out police homophobia in serial killer case
Homophobia has been ruled out as an issue in the inquests for the victims of serial killer Stephen Port.
He gave four men fatal doses of "date rape" drug GHB and left their bodies near his flat in Barking, east London.
A hearing is looking at whether the investigation into the first murder - which was not treated as suspicious - contributed to the other three deaths.
The jury was told discrimination and homophobia were "matters on which you may not express any views".
The inquests have previously heard that police ignored suggestions that the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor were connected, despite significant similarities.
Coroner Sarah Munro QC, sitting at Barking Town Hall, directed the jury to make a "short-form" conclusion of unlawful killing for each death.
Jurors will also consider the police investigation after fashion student Mr Walgate was discovered on a pavement outside Port's home.
Ms Munro said: "You will need to consider whether or not in your view certain features of the three investigations that followed the discovery of each of the bodies of Anthony, Gabriel and Daniel contributed to the deaths of Port's subsequent victims."
They included any "error, omission or circumstance" that either probably or may have contributed to deaths, Ms Munro said.
Potential issues in the Walgate investigation included intelligence checks on Port, who had a previous rape allegation against him, and the examination of his laptop.
The second and third victims, Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth, were found dead by the same dog walker in St Margaret's graveyard within the space of a few weeks.
Potential failings in the investigations into their deaths included checks on a fake suicide note planted on Mr Whitworth's body.
Jurors were also invited to look at the adequacy of the forensic examination of the scene, engagement with the LGBT community, and whether or not officers could have done more to consider links between the deaths.
Ms Munro warned against the dangers of "hindsight", saying the jury should make every effort to be fair to the officers involved.