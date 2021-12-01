Tottenham stabbing: 'Unlucky' cab driver killed after trap booking
An "unlucky" cab driver was fatally stabbed by a group of teenagers who had booked a taxi with the sole intent of robbing the driver, a court has heard.
Gabriel Bringye, 37, was selected by chance to pick up a fare in Tottenham, north London, on 17 February.
Instead, he was set upon by a group of teenagers on a crime spree, the Old Bailey heard on Wednesday.
David Adeyanju, 18, of Golders Green, and four boys aged 16 and 17, deny murder and manslaughter.
The prosecution alleged the killing came after a series of robberies in January and February.
Earlier that day, the defendants allegedly went to Hendon in north London where they stole a mobile phone.
They then used it to order a cab to return to Tottenham and then to summon the victim, it was claimed.
'Tragically unlucky'
Prosecutor Philip Evans QC told jurors: "Gabriel Bringye was doing no more than earning a living, working as a private hire cab driver.
"He was working for the company Bolt which operates much like Uber.
"Mr Bringye received a notification of a booking and made his way to collect passengers from a pick-up point in the Tottenham area," Mr Evans said.
"When he arrived, he was met not by a fare but by this group of defendants who, instead of wanting a taxi, were in fact intent on robbing him of his car and other possessions."
The killing was not "by chance" but a consequence of a plan to rob a taxi driver, it was claimed.
"Mr Bingye was tragically unlucky that it was him who received the booking that day.
The Old Bailey trial continues.