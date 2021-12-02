Rainham murder case arrests: Girl and four women held by police
Four women and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in east London.
The 37-year-old victim was found dead in Louise Gardens, Rainham, after police were called to reports of a disturbance in the street.
A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist and has been taken to hospital, the Met Police said.
Four women, aged between 21 and 48, and a 17-year-old girl were all taken into custody.
A crime scene is in place and homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are working to understand the full circumstances.
Detectives say they are working to determine the man's identity and ensure his next of kin are informed.
