Polls open in Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election

Published
Image source, BBC/Tom Pilston

Voters in Old Bexley and Sidcup are going to the polls in a by-election to elect a new MP.

The election follows the death of former minister James Brokenshire who died aged 53 on 7 October.

Mr Brokenshire, who had lung cancer, had held the seat for the Conservatives since 2010.

A total of 11 candidates are standing, with polling stations open between 07:00 and 22:00. The result is due in the early hours of Friday.

Who is standing?

Listed alphabetically, the following 11 candidates are standing for election:

  • Elaine Frances Cheeseman, English Democrats
  • Daniel Francis, Labour Party
  • Louie Thomas French, Conservative Party
  • Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
  • David Michael Kurten, Heritage Party
  • John Edmund Poynton, UK Independence Party
  • Simone Reynolds, Liberal Democrats
  • Jonathan Scot Rooks, Green Party
  • Richard James Sunley Tice, Reform UK
  • Carol Margaret Valinejad, Christian Peoples Alliance
  • Mad Mike Young, Official Monster Raving Loony Party

