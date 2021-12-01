Wood Green stabbings: Man charged with murder of father and daughter
A man has been charged with the murders of a father and daughter who were found stabbed to death in north London.
The victims, a 61-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were discovered by police on Sunday at a house in Mayes Road in Wood Green.
Achilleas Costa, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested in Cambridgeshire and has since been charged with both murders.
He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
The Met Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the two deaths.
Formal identification of the victims is yet to take place, but detectives said their families were being supported by specialist officers.
