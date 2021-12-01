BBC News

Hunt for fake police officers who stole puppy and Christmas gifts

Two-month-old American XL bulldog called 'Money' was stolen

The Metropolitan Police is hunting two men who pretended to be police officers and forced their way into a home, assaulting a woman and stealing a puppy.

They claimed to be on a drugs raid as they tried to enter the house in Putney in south-west London, on Monday.

A woman in her 30s was assaulted, leaving her needing hospital treatment.

The men ransacked the house and stole a puppy, Christmas presents and cash, the Met said.

The female, two-month-old American XL bulldog is described as having blue merle colouring.

The Met said officers were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at a property on Arabella Drive, at about 10:00 GMT.

The men were wearing caps with the word police on the front.

A Met spokesperson added a genuine police officer should be able to produce a warrant card to prove their identity and if anybody is in any doubt they can call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

