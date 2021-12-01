Hunt for fake police officers who stole puppy and Christmas gifts
- Published
The Metropolitan Police is hunting two men who pretended to be police officers and forced their way into a home, assaulting a woman and stealing a puppy.
They claimed to be on a drugs raid as they tried to enter the house in Putney in south-west London, on Monday.
A woman in her 30s was assaulted, leaving her needing hospital treatment.
The men ransacked the house and stole a puppy, Christmas presents and cash, the Met said.
The female, two-month-old American XL bulldog is described as having blue merle colouring.
The Met said officers were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at a property on Arabella Drive, at about 10:00 GMT.
The men were wearing caps with the word police on the front.
A Met spokesperson added a genuine police officer should be able to produce a warrant card to prove their identity and if anybody is in any doubt they can call 101 or 999 in an emergency.