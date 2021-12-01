Covid 19: 'Get jabbed to boost chances of a merry Christmas'
By Jennifer McKiernan
BBC News
- Published
Getting vaccinated is the public's best chance of having a merry Christmas, according to a public health boss.
The call, from Lambeth's director of public health Ruth Hutt, comes as the Omicron variant has thrown up uncertainty around plans.
Lambeth is in London's bottom three boroughs for vaccination rates, with more than 100,00 still unjabbed.
But a new way for people in the area to find out more about the fightback against Covid 19 is making headway.
BBC London went to Streatham High Road to visit its wellbeing bus, where workers give out vaccinations and health advice.
News of the Omicron variant had renewed interest in getting vaccinated, said Ms Hutt, and with the Delta variant still more prevalent, she was "hopeful" this Christmas would be better than last.
"There are things we can all do that will make that more likely," she said. "Vaccination is really important, particularly for those who haven't had their first jab.
"Getting vaccinated is the opportunity we've got in the run-up to this Christmas, to try and make this winter a bit better than it may otherwise be, and certainly better than last winter."
One of those taking up the offer was Eric Asante. The 39-year-old came in and got his second vaccination as he was passing by the bus, which is parked up outside the local Tesco supermarket.
He said: "I came to Tesco to get something to eat and I spotted the bus.
"I've been wanting to get a second dose but I hadn't found the time to get it done, but it was easy and simple to get the vaccine here."
John Marshall, 64, came in to get his booster shot because walking on to the bus was "more convenient" than booking an appointment.
He said: "I knew I was due my booster but I was looking for a walk-in.
"A friend said there was one here so I came down specially to get it done."
Ms Hutt said "inertia" was the main reason people were still unvaccinated, but she said those who had been hesitant were now starting to change their minds.
She said: "Some people have had members of their family impacted by Covid, so that's changing how they feel about vaccination, some people are just resigned to the fact they'll have to have one if they want to go on holiday.
"All these things mean there are communities out there who are still coming forward for their first jabs."
Prof Ash Soni, a pharmacist who also vaccinates people on the bus, said there were lower numbers of people from Lambeth's Portuguese and Somali communities getting jabbed.
He said pregnant women, as well as young men and women, were particularly worried about myths around infertility being a barrier to vaccination.
"We have quite a young population across Lambeth so they worry about fertility, but these myths are not true, not in the slightest."
The Lambeth wellbeing bus has given out 1,100 vaccinations since the summer.
They've also given out nearly 4,500 rapid tests and had nearly 7,000 conversations about vaccinations.
But the bus isn't just for vaccinations and rapid testing - people can call in and chat about anything.
Fatima Teixeira is a wellbeing ambassador for Age UK who spends two days a week working on the bus to help people get the support they need.
"I do a lot of signposting people to the right place," she said. "I talk to people and find out if they have any problems.
"There was a lady from Jamaica who needed help with her heating and someone to bring her a meal, so I helped with that.
"I helped a former addict get hold of the certification he needed to work on a building site and I speak Portuguese, so I'm good at translating."