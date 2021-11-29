London New Year's Day Parade: Ticketed event organised for 2022
London's famous New Year's Day Parade will return for 2022 following a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Restrictions mean the traditional parade has been replaced by a ticketed arena show in Waterloo Place on 1 January.
The event will also be broadcast online and on BBC Radio London.
The organisers said: "It won't be a full-blown parade but it will be an important stepping stone on the road back to normality."
Bob Bone, executive director of Destination Events, said: "We couldn't leave London out in cold as the rest of the world celebrates.
"The show will go on and will be seen by millions across the world."
Tickets, which will give attendees access to one of three grandstand seating areas in front of the performance area, cost £35 and are available now.
The event will also be screened on more than 250 television stations in the US.
London's New Year fireworks has also been replaced by a ticketed event in Trafalgar Square this year due to coronavirus restrictions.