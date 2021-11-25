Flamur Beqiri: Masked man captured on CCTV before killing
- Published
A gunman was caught on CCTV disguised in an "expressionless" latex mask before he killed a member of a rival Swedish gang, a court has heard.
Anis Hemissi allegedly shot Flamur Beqiri outside his home in Battersea, south-west London, on Christmas Eve in 2019.
The jury at Southwark Crown Court watched CCTV footage apparently showing Mr Hemissi reconnoitring the area.
Clips appeared to show him wearing different masks on two successive days.
The prosecution claims that Mr Beqiri, a Swedish-Albanian national, was killed as part of escalating violence between two Scandinavian organised crime groups.
Mr Hemissi, a Swedish-Tunisian national, allegedly posed as a street cleaner for about four hours near Mr Beqiri's home until he was challenged by a neighbour.
Jeremy Lyons, who lives nearby, said his suspicions were aroused as he walked his dog. He was heard on the footage, taken on a wall-mounted security camera on Mr Beqiri's house, asking who the litter-picker worked for before telling him to leave the area.
The following day the same man was captured wearing a blank-faced latex mask, the court was told.
Det Con Jonathan Moore, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "My impression from looking at this clip and close-ups of the litter picking clip is this individual is wearing a mask, which is why he has the scarf done up tight, the hat pulled down and sunglasses.
"The mask is always expressionless, and the mouth doesn't move.
"You can see it is two separate masks from the definition of the nose. It is two different masks in play here."
Mr Beqiri, whose sister Misse Beqiri appeared in Real Housewives Of Cheshire, was allegedly targeted because of his links to a Swedish organised crime network.
His friend's partner was shot and killed in Malmo the previous August when gunmen opened fire as the couple left their flat with their newborn baby, the court heard.
Mr Hemissi, who flew to London on 20 December and subsequently left the country to go to Denmark in the early hours of Christmas Day, was allegedly part of a team of four killers from Sweden.
They are accused of planning Mr Beqiri's murder for about six months, before hiring locals to clean up after them once they had returned home.
Mr Hemissi and three other Swedish nationals deny murder. British national Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, north London, and Dutch national Claude Isaac Castor, deny perverting the course of justice.