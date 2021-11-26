Tube strike: First multi-line action since 2018 begins
London Underground drivers from five Tube lines have gone on strike in a dispute over changes to drivers' rotas.
Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) staff on the Jubilee, Victoria, Piccadilly, Central and Northern lines started a 24-hour walkout at 04:30 GMT.
The union claims the new rotas will wreck members' work-life balance, but transport bosses have called the strike "unnecessary action".
Transport for London (TfL) has warned there will be "severe disruption".
Little or no service is expected on some parts of the Underground, while other parts of the network will be busier than usual.
The action will also affect the reintroduction of the Night Tube, which had been due to start running again at 01:00 on Saturday for the first time since March last year.
Several Londoners have expressed fears over commuting as the strike threatens to bring the city to a grinding halt.
One Twitter user, named Cara, said: "Don't you just love starting your day with a stressful journey that takes 3 x as long as normal and where you're crammed in like sardines on a bus that is not moving."
Don’t you just love starting your day with a stressful journey that takes 3 x as long as normal and where you’re crammed in like sardines on a bus that is not moving because suddenly there’s gridlock traffic super early in the morning?
Happy Friday everyone.
Whilst another user, Sandrine, said: "Really regretting no being able to work from home today- the weather is awful, Covid cases are rising and I had to leave home extra early due to the tube strike."
It is the first time a strike has taken place on more than one Tube line since October 2018.
Further walkouts are planned for different days until 18 December.