Southall stabbing: Murder probe after boy, 16, dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a boy was stabbed to death in west London.
Officers were called to Raleigh Road, Hounslow, at 21:00 BST on Wednesday, where they a found a boy, believed to be 16, with stab wounds. He died at the scene.
His family has been informed. No arrests have been made.
The boy is the 28th teenager to be killed in London this year. The most recorded in one year was 29 in 2008.
