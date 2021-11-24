Domestic abuse accounts for one in eight crimes in London
- Published
Domestic abuse now accounts for one in eight crimes reported to the Met Police, new figures show.
Official figures show 94,791 offences were reported in the year to October, nearly 260 a day across the capital, and a 9% increase on the previous year.
City Hall and the Home Office have announced a £2.4m of funding in London to catch early signs of domestic abuse.
The mayor of London said he is "doing everything in my power to protect victims of domestic abuse".
Sadiq Khan said: "Sadly, we saw a rise in domestic abuse in the capital during lockdown and it's vitally important we focus on addressing the behaviour of offenders to drive down this abhorrent crime as well as working to protect victims."
In August 2020, when London was in lockdown, a new monthly record was set with 9,136 incidents recorded.
Nationally in 73% of domestic abuse-related crimes last year the victim was female, according to the Office of National Statistics.
Farah Nazeer, Chief Executive of Women's Aid, said reported incidents of domestic abuse are "likely to be the tip of the iceberg".
"Many survivors do not report to the police," she said.
On Wednesday the Home Office and City Hall released £924,00 of joint funding to pilot a scheme aimed at addressing and changing the behaviour of perpetrators of abuse.
The Restart programme will send perpetrators of abuse into behaviour change programmes to address coercive control and violence.
Funds will also be used to move perpetrators into temporary accommodation if they need to leave the property.
This means victims will not need to flee their own homes and can maintain relationships with friends and family built up in their community.
The programme will run for three years in Camden, Croydon, Havering, Sutton and Westminster.
An extra £1.5m from City Hall and the Home Office will also go towards funding existing domestic abuse programmes across London.