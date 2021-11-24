Simon Whisker: Father's appeal to find men linked to death
A father has urged anyone who can identify a group of four men linked to his son's death to contact police.
Simon Whisker, 40, died two weeks after he was attacked in Croydon, south London, in July last year.
Despite previous appeals and the release of CCTV footage, the four suspects have never been found.
Derek Whisker said his family had been left "devastated" by his son's death and appealed for anybody who recognises the men to contact the Met Police.
Simon Whisker had been sitting and drinking with a friend in London Road at about 01:30 BST on 1 July 2020 when he "became involved in an altercation with a group of four males", according to police.
He was taken to hospital and left following treatment, but died nearly two weeks later.
No cause of death was established in a post mortem examination and police are still waiting for a pathologist's report.
Speaking nearly 18 months on, Derek Whisker said: "My family are devastated by Simon's death and we are finding it very hard to deal with the situation. My wife is very unwell in a care home."
He added he was "trying to stay strong for my family's wellbeing", but was "finding things very hard to deal with".
"If you recognise the suspects on CCTV please speak to the police," he said.
Det Con Jo Cheung said whether Mr Whisker would "have lived if he had continued medical treatment we will never know, but we do know that those who launched the vicious attack on him must be brought to account for their part in the last weeks of his life.
"If you know the identity of any of the men shown please do the right thing, not just for Simon, but for his grieving family and to make your own streets safer."