Seriously ill Chadwell Heath teen urges others to get Covid jab
- Published
A 16-year-old girl who just missed out on being eligible for the Covid vaccine in August has urged other teenagers to have the jab after she was given a 50-50 chance of survival.
Areeb Khan, began having symptoms at the end of July, days before 16 and 17-year-olds were invited to take part.
She now needs to re-learn how to walk and has been forced to delay taking her A-levels.
She said her four months in hospital inspired her to be a doctor herself.
Miss Khan, from Chadwell Heath, east London, said: "It was very hard for my family. I've been in hospital so long, I just want to do normal things.
"I had ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) which was a last resort. I didn't take it seriously enough before - I had no underlying conditions and even the doctors were shocked that I was so poorly."
She collapsed and was taken to King George Hospital in Ilford where it was found her oxygen levels were below 50%.
Two days later, her parents were told she was critically ill and needed to be transferred to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.
What is ECMO?
ECMO is the use of an artificial lung (membrane) located outside the body (extra corporeal) that puts oxygen into the blood (oxygenation) and continuously pumps this blood into and around the body.
During the pandemic, this was used after all other options had failed, as a patient's last hope for recovery.
It was first used successfully in the USA in 1976 and was introduced to the UK in 1989.
Miss Khan said: "Hope was very low. I started responding and was taken off the machine, but then I became very poorly and had to go back on it. I seemed to take a few steps forward, and then a few more back again; it was a very slow improvement."
She was then transferred to Queen's Hospital in October to continue rehab and is having to re-learn many skills, including walking. Nerve damage has caused foot pain and she can't walk without support. She also suffered hair loss.
"Nurses spent hours holding my hand and when my long hair become tangled after so long in bed, they cut it for me. They also played me music and verses from the Quran.
"I feel my life belongs to the doctors and nurses, everyone, who looked after me. I want to thank them for everything."