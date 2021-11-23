Zaheid Ali, 13, died after jumping off Tower Bridge in April
A teenage boy died after jumping off Tower Bridge minutes after getting off the bus on his way to school, an inquest has heard.
Zaheid Ali, 13, a pupil at Ark Globe Academy in Elephant and Castle, was pulled from the River Thames near the Rotherhithe Tunnel eight days later.
He had been travelling with a friend on 20 April when he got off the bus a stop early before heading to the bridge.
Passers-by tried to help but only managed to find his schoolbag and coat.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was "immersion", the inquest at Inner London Coroners' Court was told.
Assistant Coroner Dr Julian Morris said: "He entered the bridge, and climbed over the barrier before jumping into the river.
"Witnesses threw life buoys into the river and entered the river but were unable to save him."
Over a week later, he was found wearing a school uniform with name tags which helped to identify him.
The inquest was adjourned and will resume on a date to be set.