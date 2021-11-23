Ramane Wiggan: Debt collector killed in 'cold-blooded execution'
- Published
A debt collector was shot dead from behind in a "deliberate, planned and cold-blooded execution" in south London, a court has heard.
Ramane Wiggan, 25, was allegedly lured to a balcony at a block of flats in West Norwood, in March 2019.
Jurors heard he had been sent to collect £10,000 worth of debt from the alleged killer Kaine Gilead - who later fled to Liverpool.
Gilead, 25, denies murder and is on trial at the Old Bailey.
The court heard Gilead, from Surbiton, Surrey, was linked to the killing by mobile phone contact with the victim.
He allegedly had three phones, one of which was only ever used on the day of the shooting.
The last call Mr Wiggan made was to this phone, less than three minutes before he was shot, the court heard.
Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said Mr Wiggan was "executed as a result of a deliberate plan of a group of people".
He explained the death was "almost certainly in connection with their involvement in the supply of, and debts relating to, drugs".
Mr Atkinson said: "The prosecution case is that this defendant is caught in this web of evidence and that analysis of CCTV, telephone and cell site analysis show him to have played an important part in the deliberate, planned and cold-blooded execution of Ramane Wiggan."
Because the group took precautions to conceal their involvement it was not possible to say "with certainty" who ordered the killing or who fired the fatal shot, jurors were told.
Mr Atkinson said: "The evidence does, however, demonstrate that Kaine Gilead played an integral part in this murder."
The prosecutor said the location for the killing was chosen because it was not covered by CCTV and the "pre-planned operation" could be carried out with little chance of being disturbed.
The trial continues.